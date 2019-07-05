AEW Rumors: Interesting detail about Jon Moxley's AEW contract revealed

Jon Moxley

According to Rajah.com, Jon Moxley can opt out of his AEW contract in case he wants to do so. Reportedly, Moxley's contract has an opt-out clause attached to it.

It has been over a while since Jon Moxley made his shocking debut at All Elite Wrestling's first show, Double Or Nothing. Moxley came out through the crowd after the main event of the night was done with, and confronted an obnoxious Chris Jericho, who was demanding respect from the fans for putting AEW on the map.

Moxley attacked both Jericho and Kenny Omega to end the show, and AEW President Tony Khan later revealed Moxley's contract details to the media.

Moxley has been doing a ton of stuff ever since he left WWE. He immediately appeared in NJPW and won the IWGP United States Title by defeating Juice Robinson. The latest AEW event named Fyter Fest saw Moxley go into war with Joey Janela in a brutal Unsanctioned Match and emerge victorious.

Moxley seems to have made sure that he doesn't get locked into a contract with AEW. The former WWE Superstar is currently tied to a 3-year deal with AEW. However, Moxley's AEW contract has an opt-out clause attached to it, which says that Moxley can leave the company after a year, if he chooses to do so.

From what we have seen so far post-Moxley's WWE exit, he isn't someone who likes to be tied to a particular place. He has been all over the wrestling market and has wrestled for several promotions ever since he left WWE. It would make sense for him to have an opt-out clause in case he wants to leave AEW in the near future.

