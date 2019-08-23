AEW Rumors: Jon Moxley picks up an injury mere days before All Out

Jon Moxley possibly injured

Jon Moxley became one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling when his next move after leaving WWE was revealed to be joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

He attacked Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing, setting up what is sure to be a brutal and horrific match between the member of the 'Elite' Omega and the unleashed Moxley who made a huge splash with his debut appearance.

Since then, Moxley has spent a large section of his summer competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling's prestigious G1 tournament where he had a great showing and definitely cemented himself as a must-watch wrestler outside of the WWE.

However, there are now reports that Moxley's grueling G1 run may have had some adverse effects on the professional wrestler and put an element of doubt over his match against Omega at All Out as it is alleged that he has picked up an injury.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter (H/T WrestlingInc) has reported that Moxley has picked up an injury, indicating that it is possibly an elbow infection picked up during Moxley's work for New Japan at the G1 over the summer.

It's worth noting that Moxley has wrestled since the G1, most recently for the independent promotion Northeast Wrestling. However, his singles matches were changed to tag-team matches with the exception of a singles match against Pentagon Jr, which Moxley insisted on going ahead with. However, it was reported that he was careful not to bump on his elbow.

This is just a rumor at the moment so take it with a grain of salt. But if the injury is true, it's not likely to affect Moxley's scheduled match with Kenny Omega, although he may take some time off afterwards.

