AEW Rumors: Marty Scurll may be done with ROH; destination unknown

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 13 Dec 2019, 23:46 IST

Where is he going?

In the continuing saga of Marty Scurll, it looks like everyone's favorite villain could be done with Ring of Honor (ROH). According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter via 411 Mania, Scurll has signed up for one date with an independent promotion, and that wouldn't have happened if Scurll had decided to stay with ROH.

Who is Marty Scurll?

If this was a movie, he would be the long lost brother of the family. At least, that's the way Scurll has been playing it.

Before AEW happened, Scurll was part of The Elite alongside Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks. Due to his contract with ROH, he was unable to leave with the others.

To set the stage for a storyline, Scurll dropped hints that he didn't know what AEW was and that his friends were dead. As soon as AEW happened, Scurll even threw a mock new year's party which no one came to, as a way to show that he wasn't going with the rest or vice-versa.

For months, it was assumed that Scurll would join AEW once he was done with ROH. There were recent speculations that he may not leave ROH because Tony Khan was not willing to offer big money deals, but this latest report pours water on that idea.

Will Marty Scurll come to AEW?

It's still unclear at this point. What's clear is that both Scurll and ROH are keeping quiet about the situation and that Scurll is booked for one date with an independent promotion. This wouldn't have happened if he was still signed with ROH.

What's most evident was that Scurll was referenced by Chris Jericho and then on Being The Elite. AEW also allows their wrestlers to work for independent promotions, within certain parameters. All signs point to AEW, but until Scurll actually shows up on Dynamite, fans will only keep guessing.