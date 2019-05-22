AEW Rumors: Massive update on Dean Ambrose's potential AEW move

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose or Jon Moxley as he is known now, is one of the hottest free agents in the business currently. All Elite Wrestling, who will be hosting their first PPV this week, are reportedly still interested in signing the former WWE Superstar.

Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has reported that AEW are still interested in signing Moxley, and revealed a few more details.

In case you didn't know...

On May 1st, hours after his WWE contract expired, Jon Moxley returned with an incredible video package that had the wrestling buzzing.

But since then, there's been no indication from Moxley as to what he will do next following the expiry of his WWE contract. He hasn't been booked for any indie promotions, but he is currently filming a movie called Cagefighter, which is a movie based on MMA.

Meanwhile, AEW will conduct their first PPV, Double or Nothing, on May 25, 2019, but one former WWE Superstar who had signed for them, Pac, who was known as Neville in WWE, will not feature after some creative differences. But AEW have announced the signing of another former WWE Superstar who went by the ring name Tye Dillinger, Shawn Spears.

The heart of the matter

The report states that AEW are still keen on signing Jon Moxley, but revealed that there has been no indication that he will appear at Double or Nothing, this Sunday.

But there is a possibility that he will sign with AEW at the end of the year, or following the filming of the movie that he is in right now.

Meltzer also mentioned that there was speculation regarding AEW signing CM Punk or Joey Ryan for the Double or Nothing event to bring some star power.

What's next?

Double or Nothing happens this Sunday, May 25, 2019.