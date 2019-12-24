AEW Rumors: Original reason for All Elite Wrestling becoming a reality possibly revealed

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Perhaps...Jericho was right

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez were discussing the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, including Tony Khan's stunner to Shawn Spears and the ratings war between AEW and NXT.

Meltzer also said that people were trying to frame a narrative around Tony as a rich kid whose father bought him a wrestling company to hang out with wrestlers.

He then revealed that Tony actually started coming up with the idea for All Elite Wrestling when he saw the returns for the Kenny Omega vs Chris Jericho match at the Tokyo Dome on Jan 04, 2018 at Wrestle Kingdom 12. He explained,

"Tony Khan, you know, he's a big fan, and he saw all the attention and the business movement in subscriptions of the Kenny Omega-Chris Jericho match at the Tokyo dome in January 04, 2018. He saw that and was like, it's not WWE. These two guys are free agents. Kenny Omega is on fire, Chris Jericho is a great performer and there's a lot of guys whose contracts are coming up and the opportunity is there to get talent."

Meltzer also stated that this was way before All In and then he had a conversation with Kevin Riley (Head of TNT) in April 2018. Riley told Tony about the bidding for Vince McMahon's two TV shows was for $350 million. He explained further,

"Remember, this would end up at 470 and he would know, obviously TNT and TBS, they're trying to get into the game with ESPN and everyone to get that price up. So, he knew what this thing was going for and he's telling his friend."

Meltzer also said that the two felt that there was money to be made on even a $50 million television deal and that it would be a viable business down the line.

Meltzer's larger point is that Tony is a serious businessman who actually saw the numbers and is coming into this to make money. While it was his passion growing up, it is still a business in the same vein that Mr McMahon does.