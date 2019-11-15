AEW Rumors: People in AEW believe Jon Moxley will work for another company in 2020

Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes.

Jon Moxley is enjoying all the creative freedom at his disposal ever since leaving WWE. The AEW Superstar put on one of the most brutal matches in recent memory against Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear and he doesn't intend on hitting the brakes anytime soon.

While the former WWE Superstar is one of the biggest names on the AEW roster, Moxley also intends on working for one other major promotion - New Japan Pro Wrestling.

As reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the backstage belief amongst AEW officials is that Moxley will return to compete for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in January 2020.

Moxley never really lost the IWGP United States Championship in a match as he was stripped of the belt when he couldn't make the King of Pro-Wrestling show to defend the strap against Juice Robinson due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Moxley was pulled from the match and was replaced by Lance Archer - who went on to win the IWGP US Championship against Juice Robinson. Moxley is expected to challenge for the title he never really lost and many possible scenarios have been discussed.

Moxley could either take on both Lance Archer and Juice Robinson in a Triple Threat, or have a singles match against Archer. NJPW planted the seeds for a match between Archer and Robinson at their most recent show in San Jose, and that could also work into the final booking decision.

Meltzer noted the following:

"It hasn’t been announced but the belief is Jon Moxley is working the Tokyo Dome. From those in AEW, they believe that to be the case but weren’t 100 per cent on it. The logical match would be Lance Archer for the U.S. title since Moxley never lost the belt in the ring. They did a set-up for Archer vs. Juice Robinson in San Jose. They could do a three-way, although hopefully not, or they could do title matches both nights."

Wrestle Kingdom 14 is set to be a two-day event that will take place at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th and 5th respectively. The relationship between AEW and NJPW has been quite rocky of late, with the Young Bucks stating that a crossover between the two promotions will not happen.

Kenny Omega has had issues working in Japan as well, and despite Tony Khan reportedly wanting to work out a deal with NJPW, the current situation doesn't look promising.

However, Moxley is still expected to be at the Tokyo Dome in 2020.

As for his direction in AEW, the former WWE Champion will feud with Darby Allin on AEW TV in the coming weeks.