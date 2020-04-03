AEW Rumors - State authorities arrive at new taping location and try to shut it down

The officials were serious about putting a stop to the filming after a stay-at-home order came into effect.

How will the promotion manage content for its upcoming shows?

The authorities attempted to shut down the tapings.

As revealed in an exclusive report from WrestlingInc, Georgia State authorities attempted to shut down the recent All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tapings that happened at QT Marshall's Gym in Norcross, GA.

The report states that AEW had all the required paperwork to continue the tapings and they were allowed to do so in a safe manner. The state officials, however, didn't leave the location as they stayed back to monitor whether all the guidelines were being followed until the shoot was finished

As announced by Brian Kemp, Governor of Georgia, a stay-at-home order was issued across the state to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The order came into effect from Friday onwards and it will go on until April 13th.

WrestlingInc also added that AEW was permitted to complete the tapings before the order was enforced.

All Elite Wrestling's last episode of Dynamite aired from Jacksonville and the plan was to run the show every week in Florida. However, the promotion was then forced to move to QT Marshall's Gym this week after Florida went into lockdown.

This week’s episode of Dynamite was solid as always that included the AEW in-ring debuts of Lance Archer and Anna Jayy.

The show also featured a backstage vignette in which Brodie Lee took another shot at Vince McMahon. Chris Jericho was involved in a hilarious segment from his home that had the special appearance of the ever-so-popular Vanguard 1.

The main event of the evening saw Cody and Darby Allin face the team of Shawn Spears & Sammy Guevara in which the heels went over. IT's safe to say that AEW produced two incredibly fine hours of TV considering the circumstances.

Advertisement

It was noted by Dave Meltzer in the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio that the promotion filmed a considerable amount of content that should help stay aloft for the weeks to follow.

AEW has just entered the business and the company is already facing an incredibly challenging phase due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The situation in the United States continues to worsen with each passing day and every state is sanctioning a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has done an alarming amount of damage across the nation.

America is one of the countries that has been affected the most as the official death toll has crossed 6,000, with 1169 deaths recorded in a single day.

AEW still managed to film a lot of content but how long would it last until they are compelled to get back to taping?