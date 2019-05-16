×
AEW Rumors: Stunning details on the AEW-TNT deal revealed 

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
490   //    16 May 2019, 21:40 IST

Fire and Brimstone
Fire and Brimstone

What's the story?

According to WrestleZone, Dave Meltzer the latest Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that AEW will be getting a guaranteed Ad Revenue split as well as production paid for. It's most likely that the AEW TV show will air on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and will be live.

In case you didn't know...

It was recently announced that AEW will be showcased on the TNT network which will mark the first time that professional wrestling will be on the channel since WCW closed its doors in 2001.

The heart of the matter

As reported, Dave Meltzer revealed that the deal is a guaranteed Ad Revenue split and also stating that the production costs will be paid for. Dave Meltzer further stated,

The production is being covered, which shocked me and that value is somewhere between $20 and $30 million right there and then the split of the ad rights which apparently is a very complicated formula that I don’t really know all of, but if they do well with ad sales, they’ll make a lot more than if they do poorly with ad sales. A lot of it depends on the ratings in the long run. There’s a guarantee in there. So it’s not like there’s no money. There’s guaranteed money in the deal, but I mean as far as what the whole package is, it’s a really good package.
I’ve never heard of a wrestling company getting their production paid for. I mean WWE to this day doesn’t get their production paid for.

What's next?

The AEW TV deal is remarkable considering the company has yet to put on an official match on TV or PPV. But it's quite obvious that WarnerMedia executives are bullish on AEW to succeed. We will know more once they actually debut on TV.

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) AEW Roster
