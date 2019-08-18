AEW's Chris Van Vliet reveals what MJF is like off camera (Exclusive)

Chris Van Vliet's interview with MJF was truly bizarre

I recently caught up with All Elite Wrestling's new signing - backstage interviewer Chris Van Vliet - to have a chat about his new AEW role, how he got into wrestling, and who his dream interview would be on Episode 3 of Sportskeeda Wrestling's brand-new show Dropkick DiSKussions.

While asking about his new role, I had to ask about THAT interview with MJF on Van Vliet's extraordinarily successful YouTube channel where the AEW star threw toast at Van Vliet's head and fed him omelettes.

I don't know if anything can top the MJF interview. I'd seen some other interviews, I'd of course seen his promos and his matches but nothing can really prepare you for Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

People ask me all the time, "Well, what is he like off-camera?" Well, the thing is, there is no quote-unquote "off-camera" for MJF. That's who he is. What you see is what you get.

I mean, room service interrupted our interview, he fed me an omelette, he threw toast at my head. Yeah, it's like something I've never experienced before in my life.

You can watch Chris Van Vliet's entire interview with MJF below.

Van Vliet did say he was very interested to see how his next interview with MJF will be when he begins his role as a backstage interviewer for All Elite Wrestling.

I'm very interested to see how another interview with MJF's going to go. He has famously branded me Chris Van Vleurgh, and not a single day goes by when someone doesn't tweet that to me or direct message me that on Instagram so it will be interesting to see what happens when I have an interview with him.

You can catch the full interview in both written and video form here, and follow Chris Van Vliet on YouTube here.