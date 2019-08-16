AEW's Chris Van Vliet reveals whether his contract with the company is exclusive (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 56 // 16 Aug 2019, 04:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Van Vliet is All Elite!

I recently caught up with All Elite Wrestling's new backstage interviewer Chris Van Vliet to have a chat about his new AEW role, how he got into wrestling, and who his dream interview would be on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dropkick DiSKussions.

While asking about his new role, I had to enquire about the question everyone wants to know the answer to - does working with AEW mean there'll only be AEW interviews on the interviewer extraordinaire's YouTube channel from now on?

I honestly don't know. So, for now, I'm going to keep interviewing everybody that I can interview, nothing's changed for me.

Van Vliet went on to say that he's been working with other companies' talents since being announced for AEW, and that things won't change if he gets his way.

I just did interviews at an Impact Wrestling show at the weekend, and it was great. I was welcomed there by everybody, so I'd like to continue doing things as I have. I've been doing wrestling interviews for 12 years. I've had a YouTube channel for eight and a half. I don't plan for that to change.

I’m honored to announce that I am officially joining @AEWrestling on October 2 for the first show on TNT!



As a lifelong wrestling fan, this is a dream come true to mix my passion for broadcasting and pro wrestling as a backstage interviewer for AEW!

MORE:https://t.co/djvymPfz13 pic.twitter.com/I8XUbSNlQ0 — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 29, 2019

Meanwhile, CVV's dream interviewees suggest that he'll still be interviewing people outwith AEW too, as I asked who the one person is that he'd love to speak with.

Advertisement

Oh, Vince McMahon. How great would it interview with Vince McMahon be? Just as a wrestling fan, we all owe him an immense amount of gratitude.

I'd love to just shake his hand and be like, "Thank you." You might not agree with everything that WWE does or has done but wrestling is what it is now because of Vince McMahon, so I'd love to start the conversation off there and then, if I had even just five minutes with him, I'd love to just dive into a whole bunch of different things.

Van Vliet also revealed that he'd also relish chatting with Triple H or Stephanie McMahon.

You can catch the full interview here, and follow Chris on YouTube here.