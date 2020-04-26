AEW's Cody Rhodes believes that former WWE Intercontinental Champion will eventually become a World Champion

Cody Rhodes

All Elite Wrestling EVP, Cody Rhodes recently took to Twitter and weighed in his opinion regarding former WWE sensation Wade Barrett while recalling a classic bout from WrestleMania 31.

While recalling his Intercontinental Championship match from WrestleMania 31, also featuring current AEW stars Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper), and then-champion Bad News Barrett, Cody claimed that the Brit will eventually become a World Champion in some capacity before calling it a career.

WWE recently posted a throwback from 2015 in the form of the WrestleMania 31 Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match featuring some of the finest wrestlers including Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler, Jon Moxley, and Cody Rhodes himself.

In response to the match, a fan wrote that everyone involved in the 7-way match was super talented, however, Wade Barrett of all people should have been a World Champion. Cody replied to the comment by pointing out the negative aspect of debuting at a young age, however, the former American Nightmare does believe Barrett will become a World Champion in some capacity before it's all said and done.

The AEW Superstar also added that much like any other sport, a Superstar will also get better with repetition in the world of professional wrestling, as he feels that the former leader of Nexus will hold the World Championship at some point down the line.

Here is what Cody tweeted:

I’m sure he will be in some capacity before it’s all said & done. That’s the negative side to debuting at a young age, it becomes real hard for folks to identify growth & it’s a mountain to climb altering 1st impressions. But this is like any sport, you get better with repetition https://t.co/KJ7VbGotL7 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 25, 2020

What's next for Cody?

Cody is currently scheduled to face Darby Allin in a semi-final match in the on-going TNT Championship Tournament.

As far as Barrett is concerned, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is mostly working as a commentator for NWA.