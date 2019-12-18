AEW's Cody Rhodes confirms interest in signing former WWE Intercontinental Champion
Cody Rhodes has confirmed that All Elite Wrestling are interested in signing Luke Harper. The former Intercontinental Champion was released by WWE 2 weeks ago and is a free agent right now.
Cody was on a media call recently and Alex McCarthy revealed that the AEW Executive Vice President spoke about Harper. Rhodes heaped praise on the recently released WWE Superstar and called him a 'very special talent'. His exact quotes were:
“He would be great as part of AEW. He's a name that when you hear they've asked for their release, you definitely think about that and the next steps, for sure. I think he's going to flourish with what he does next, he's very special.”
Harper asked for his release in July but was not granted it by WWE for a long time. Finally, in the 2nd week of December, WWE decided to release him along with Sin Cara and The Ascension.
Though Harper is a free agent now, he has a 90-day non-compete clause. His WWE contract was set to expire on March 23rd 2020 but with the release, he will now be eligible to wrestle in another promotion from March 8th.