AEW's Cody Rhodes confirms interest in signing former WWE Intercontinental Champion

Cody Rhodes and Triple H

Cody Rhodes has confirmed that All Elite Wrestling are interested in signing Luke Harper. The former Intercontinental Champion was released by WWE 2 weeks ago and is a free agent right now.

Cody was on a media call recently and Alex McCarthy revealed that the AEW Executive Vice President spoke about Harper. Rhodes heaped praise on the recently released WWE Superstar and called him a 'very special talent'. His exact quotes were:

“He would be great as part of AEW. He's a name that when you hear they've asked for their release, you definitely think about that and the next steps, for sure. I think he's going to flourish with what he does next, he's very special.”

Interesting from Cody on @LukeHarperWWE...



Harper asked for his release in July but was not granted it by WWE for a long time. Finally, in the 2nd week of December, WWE decided to release him along with Sin Cara and The Ascension.

Though Harper is a free agent now, he has a 90-day non-compete clause. His WWE contract was set to expire on March 23rd 2020 but with the release, he will now be eligible to wrestle in another promotion from March 8th.