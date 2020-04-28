AEW's Cody Rhodes says he wasn't good enough to win the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes with the Money in the Bank briefcase

Heading into the 2013 Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Cody Rhodes was arguably one of the favorites to walk out of Philadelphia with the briefcase and a guaranteed shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

However, that wasn't to be, as Rhodes' former tag-team partner Damien Sandow pulled-off the unthinkable and won the MITB briefcase in order to earn a shot at the world title, much to the WWE Universe's shock.

A fan on Twitter recently recalled the 2013 MITB from Philly, claiming that Cody should have been the rightful winner of the briefcase, to which the All Elite Wrestling Superstar responded by claiming that he rather appreciated the story of him losing that night.

Thanks!



I liked the story of me losing better, and to be frank...I wasn’t good enough for the spot. I was immature, was lacking muscle on my bones. I think to captain any ship, you have to give yourself to your goal, I was just immature. You need to eat, sleep, breath the game. https://t.co/7mgAUw0W7M — Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 27, 2020

Cody Rhodes claims he wasn't good enough to win the 2013 MITB

During his tenure in WWE, Cody Rhodes established himself as one of the finest in-ring workers and had won over the WWE Universe's confidence as well. In fact, there were several fans who even pushed for Cody to possibly win the world title in WWE.

In 2013, the former two-time Intercontinental Champion was presented with the opportunity to do so. And while recalling the historic Money in the Bank Ladder Match from that year, the former 'American Nightmare' claimed that he simply wasn't good enough for that spot.

Despite being a vital part of the WWE roster at the time, Cody claimed that he was immature and lacked the muscles on his bones, ending his message on a positive note. Cody went on to state that to achieve your goals, one has to eat, sleep, and breathe the game.

What's next for Cody?

Cody Rhodes is currently working for All Elite Wrestling and has been making all the big moves in his post-WWE career. The former Ring of Honor World Champion has competed all around the world and even became a prominent member of the Bullet Club.

For his next outing in AEW, Cody will face his arch-rival Darby Allin in his quest to become the first-ever TNT Champion in history.