AEW's Kenny Omega shares a rare match with recently released WWE Superstar

Kenny Omega has shared a rare match he had with a recently released WWE Superstar.

Omega and this former WWE Superstar have quite the history with each other.

Kenny Omega as part of the Bullet Club

Having missed this week's episode of Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling star Kenny Omega took to Twitter and shared a rare match of his against recently released WWE Superstar Karl Anderson.

Prior to signing with WWE and AEW respectively, both Anderson and Omega were together as part of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling and have quite the history with each other.

Omega shares throwback match against Karl Anderson

WWE recently released a host of Superstars and backstage personnel amid the major global COVID-19 outbreak. Notable Superstars such as Heath Slater, EC3, Sarah Logan, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson were all let go off their contracts.

Since I was absent from #AEWDynamite , I wanted to show a rare match this week from my past. The only time I’ve ever wrestled against @MachineGunKA . Fun match, great memories. https://t.co/XVhCbjUP52 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 17, 2020

While it still remains to be seen what's next in store for the majority of these released Superstars, AEW star Kenny Omega took to Twitter and posted a tweet for his former Bullet Club stablemate, Karl Anderson.

The reigning AEW Tag Team Champion posted a rare match between himself and 'The Machine Gun' from the past and the latter also responded with a tweet, reminding everyone why the Bullet Club is for life.

Kenny Omega and Karl Anderson's past in NJPW

Kenny Omega initially started out as a babyface gaijin Jr. Heavyweight star in New Japan Pro Wrestling. But in 2014, the former DDT sensation was recruited in the all-gaijin heel faction, the Bullet Club.

Introduced by none other than Karl Anderson, Omega went on to capture the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship for The BC and then transitioned to the Heavyweight Division. Not only did he take over the leadership reigns of the BC from AJ Styles, but he gradually went on to win the IWGP Intercontinental, IWGP United States, and IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Advertisement

In 2016, Karl Anderson marked his departure from The Bullet Club when he signed for the WWE and in early 2019, Omega also departed from NJPW and signed with All Elite Wrestling.

What's next for Karl Anderson?

Karl Anderson recently teased the possibility of returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling under 'The Machine Gun' moniker once again, as the Bullet Club OG sent out a clip via his Twitter handle.

Since the clip was posted, current BC members Jay White, KENTA, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale have also taken to social media to tease the possibility of adding newer members to their faction.

As of now, it remains to be seen what's next for Anderson and if 'The Machine Gun' will return to his old stomping ground along with his long-term tag team partner Luke Gallows.