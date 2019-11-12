AEW star Britt Baker details the struggles of dating a star from rival promotion WWE

Britt Baker is in a relationship with Adam Cole

Britt Baker and Adam Cole have been in a relationship for a number of years dating back to the time when both stars were on the Independent Circuit. Baker currently plies her trade in AEW whilst her boyfriend is the current NXT Champion, which is obviously something that could cause a few issues.

The fact that both NXT and AEW are streamed live on a Friday night means that Baker and Cole are unable to watch each other wrestle live, but in a recent interview with Women's Wrestling Weekly, Baker was able to find a few positives from the situation.

“Well, so for his NXT schedule it actually works out because they are running on Wednesdays when we run on Wednesdays. It’s sad, it sucks that we don’t get to watch each other live. We don’t get to be there for each other but as far as travelling wise it kind of works; we at least have the time at home together.”

"He’s been having a lot of last-minute, crazy opportunities come up where he literally got called to Smackdown the day of Smackdown… He was on the plane at 5:30 for an 8 o’clock show… So right now it’s been crazy. I’ve seen him very minimally the last few days but it always works and we always make it work even if he’s, you know, flying here to meet me or if I’m flying there to meet him… We always, always, always make it work,” via WrestlingInc.

Baker has appeared on NXT in the past, where she came up short in a match against NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, but AEW is her home right now and it seems that with their current work schedules, both Cole and Baker are having to work hard to make it work.

Do you think appearing for rival promotions will have a strain on Cole and Baker's relationships? Have your say in the comments section below...