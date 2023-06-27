Roman Reigns, alongside Solo Sikoa, is at war against The Usos, as the two fractions of The Bloodline will go against each other at this year's Money in the Bank in London. Not only Reigns and Sikoa are going against their brothers, but they are also going up against arguably the greatest tag team of all time. The Tribal Chief has a fair idea about this, as the last time he was in a tag team match against The Uso's, things didn't go well.

On the January 3rd, 2014 episode of SmackDown, The Shield faced The Usos in a tag team match, with Reigns and Seth Rollins going against the duo, while the former Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) stood at ringside.

The match ended in a DQ after Ambrose swept Jey Uso off his feet. The Shield then continued to lay a beatdown on the Usos. However, former WWE Superstar CM Punk came to the rescue. This led to a six-man tag match where the team of Punk & The Usos emerged victorious over the Hounds of Justice.

Now a decade later, Reigns will go up against a more experienced and former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Jimmy and Jey Uso. While The Tribal Chief has been untouchable in all of his matches for the past three years (thanks to the likes of The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa), there are no odds this time as The Bloodline's physical strength has been divided into two equal halves.

Paul Heyman names the only person that can be better than Roman Reigns

Reigns has been the Head of the Table for over three years now in WWE. He has broken records and is on his way to being the greatest of all time.

The most natural and obvious question openly asked is who is the one that can be better than The Tribal Chief. During the Pat McAfee show, Paul Heyman answered this question. The Wiseman claimed that the only person who can be better than Reigns is Reigns himself.

"The Roman Reigns of tomorrow has to be better than today, and the Roman Reigns two days from now needs to be better than the Roman Reigns tomorrow. So the only true 'challenger' to Roman Reigns is himself, that he has to be constantly better; he can never truly peak because once he peaks, that's it, we've reached the apex, it's time to go do something else. But in challenging himself to be greater tomorrow than he is today ... then we are constantly evolving and 'The Tribal Chief' gets better and better. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Reigns is rumored to go on a long vacation in a few months and won't be seen on WWE TV. If the rumors aren't true, it will be interesting to see who steps up to the Tribal Chief upon his return.

