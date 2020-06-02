Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons received a response from an AEW star after tweeting his support towards Donald Trump

SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker is currently facing heat on social media after posting a tweet in support of President Donald Trump. He extended his thankfulness for having Trump as his leader. Ryker's tweet led to several WWE Superstars responding to him on Twitter, including WWE legend Batista and RAW Superstar Kevin Owens. Now, AEW's Joey Janela has jumped on the bandwagon and responded to Ryker's tweet. The AEW star didn't mince words while addressing Ryker's comments. The tweet contains profane language and can be checked out HERE.

Ryker's tweet came in light of the recent uproar in the USA over the death of George Floyd. The tragic incident was caught on camera by bystanders, and the clip went viral in a matter of hours. The backlash to the clip came in the form of nationwide riots.

The AEW star isn't the only one who targeted Ryker over his tweets

In addition to AEW star Joey Janela, WWE veteran Batista had some harsh words for Ryker. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens didn't hold back while attacking him as well. Owens tweeted:

The freedom you speak of entitles you to speak your mind all you want. I'm not here to argue that. I just really need to tell you that I think you pushing your s**tty wrestling catchphrase as all of this is happening is absolutely f**king pathetic. Good night.

Ryker spent a considerable amount of time on the independent scene, followed by a multi-year stint in Impact Wrestling. He signed with WWE in 2017, and soon formed a stable with Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler, with the trio dubbing themselves as The Forgotten Sons. Ryker, Cutler, and Blake were promoted to the main roster in April 2020. Cutler & Blake defeated Lucha House Party in their first match on SmackDown.