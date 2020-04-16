AEW star reaches out to Lio Rush following his WWE release

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion was released earlier today

Could the "Man of the Hour" find a new home in AEW?

It seems that Lio Rush is wanted elsewhere, at least

Following his release from his WWE contract this afternoon, former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush has received an outpouring of support. This was not just from the fan community, but also from his fellow performers. That's not just in WWE, either.

Following reports of Rush's release, AEW star "Bad Boy" Joey Janela sent him this message via Twitter:

Rush among a host of other names released

Rush is among a host of other names that have been released by WWE. As far as what the heck this is all about, in any other situation, a message like the one from Joey Janela after a release or contract expiration would be teasing a move to a different company.

These aren't normal times, however, and while AEW is still producing television, they're clearly not bringing in enough money to justify signing any new talent right now.

That being said, it still has to be heartening for Rush to know that there's talent in AEW that's interested in working with him.

Once this pandemic situation is under control and crowds return to wrestling arenas, it would be amazing to see Rush vs Janela on an episode of Dynamite.

It's worth noting that when a fan replied that "now wasn't the time to create speculation" regarding the possibility of Rush to AEW, Janella - in typical Janella fashion, replied with this.