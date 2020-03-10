AEW star refers to her husband's RAW title match as "a mess"

WWE RAW

On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, Riddick Moss successfully defended his WWE 24/7 title against Cedric Alexander. A neck-breaker ended things for Alexander, thus giving the victory to Moss.

Alexander didn't seem too thrilled with what happened tonight and took to Twitter soon after to express his disappointment over the match.

He posted a tweet via his official Twitter handle, which featured a GIF from The Simpsons and hinted that he didn't like what happened tonight. The tweet got a response from none other than his wife and All Elite Wrestling star, Big Swole.

Swole referred to tonight's events as a 'mess'. You can check out the tweet below:

Whew the mess of it all https://t.co/hQno6OkEQR — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) March 10, 2020

Alexander came to WWE around 4 years ago and became a mainstay on the 205 Live show. The biggest moment of his career came at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, where he defeated Mustafa Ali on the pre-show to win the WWE Cruiserweight title.

Alexander was promoted to Monday Night RAW during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. Although he lost his debut match on RAW to Cesaro, things improved as time passed.

Alexander was involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns, against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. This led to him scoring a victory over McIntyre. Soon after, he was relegated to the mid-card and is currently doing nothing much of note on the main roster.