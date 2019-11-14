AEW Star told Tony Khan that Jurassic Express' name was stupid when revealed

During an interview with The Young Bucks on their interview series, "Wrestlers on the Road Ordering Room Service", Jurrasic Express revealed that Tony Khan came up with the name of the group that consists of Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. The name came up at the after party of Fight for the Fallen. They also revealed that when Khan announced it, Joey Janela said out loud that it was stupid.

It's always interesting when names for groups are revealed, but in this case, Jurassic Express makes perfect sense given the dinosaur and jungle related characters, with Marko Stunt being an added addition. In this case, the name while interesting rubbed Janela the wrong way. Marko Stunt said,

"We were at the after party for Fight for the Fallen and Tony goes, 'thinking about calling you Jurrasic Express' and Joey's like right here and he goes, 'Well, that's f***ing stupid' and Tony goes, 'Like what do you mean? I came up with that.' and Joes goes, 'Well, it's f***king stupid."

They go on to say that all three didn't like the name at first, but it has grown on them over time.

It sounds like Joey Janela just says what's on his mind. While the name may not have gone over well when first suggested, AEW fans have embraced the team for all the right reasons.