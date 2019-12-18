AEW star was booked to win Money In The Bank before WWE made last-minute changes

The Money In The Bank match was introduced in 2005

Cody Rhodes has revealed that he was originally supposed to win two Money In The Bank ladder matches in WWE but the company’s decision-makers altered their plans on the day of both events.

In 2013, Rhodes competed in a World Heavyweight Championship Money In The Bank ladder match, which was won by Damien Sandow after he betrayed Rhodes – his tag team partner at the time – by pushing him off a ladder.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Rhodes recalled that he was told in the two years prior to 2013 that he had been booked to win the match, which would have guaranteed him a future World Championship opportunity, but WWE ultimately decided to change the winner at the last minute.

“I’m so far removed now I can give you a little bit of detail on this and I hold no grudges and I’m not sour over it, but the two years prior to that Money In The Bank [2013], I was told I was winning Money In The Bank. This is two years in a row. Two years in a row I was told in advance I was winning Money In The Bank. And both times, it changed on the day. On the actual day.

“So, if you guys ever wonder why I get a little spicy now and then – that’s a life-changing decision that you’re prepared for that then changes. You have to have very thick skin in wrestling and sometimes mine’s not that thick.”

I told @CodyRhodes I thought he should have won Money in the Bank 2013 (something I've tweeted a fair few times). He gave me this brilliant quote/story.



Read it and think about it. pic.twitter.com/fJboNZbmKG — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) December 17, 2019

Cody Rhodes’ Money In The Bank history

From 2010 to 2013, Cody Rhodes participated in four Money In The Bank ladder matches.

Based on the AEW Executive Vice President’s comments, WWE originally planned for him to win the 2011 match, which saw Daniel Bryan claim the briefcase ahead of Rhodes, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Kane, Sheamus, Sin Cara and Wade Barrett.

In 2012, Rhodes was due to win the Money In The Bank contract again but Dolph Ziggler ended up winning the match, which also involved Christian, Damien Sandow, Santino Marella, Sin Cara, Tensai and Tyson Kidd.