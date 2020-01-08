AEW Superstars reveal that crossover match against The New Day almost happened

The Young Bucks have been one of the hottest tag teams in pro wrestling over the last few years, and have carved a niche and a following for themselves despite not being on WWE.

In an interview with Post Wrestling, the brothers spoke about dream matches that they want to be involved in. Nick Jackson made a big revelation when he said that a match against The New Day almost happened.

"Off the top of my head, I would say The Elite versus New Day because that was something that was actually close to happening at one point, but it just never happened but I think if that six-man would've happened, it would've tore the house down," said Nick Jackson.

Another dream match involving The Young Bucks and a current WWE tag team is with The Revival, with both tag teams teasing it multiple times on social media.

Matt said that he and Nick have some "real life tension" with The Revival, which is one of the reasons why he wants to face them.

"I would say for me, the obvious one whenever anyone talks about the dream match that has never happened, would be us and The Revival because I feel like there's some real life tension there and I don't know if it's competitive or friendly or whatever."

A match with The New Day may not happen as the WWE trio are the most important tag team for WWE and they probably will not leave the promotion in a long time. But, a match against The Revival could happen, considering The Revival's contract with Vince McMahon's promotion is set to expire later this year.