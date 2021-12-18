AEW vs. WWE - How Day 1 can outshine Winter is Coming with the right booking 

Comparing AEW Winter is Coming and WWE Day 1 may be unfair. While the first is an episode of All Elite Wrestling's weekly show - AEW Dynamite, WWE Day 1 is the first edition of a brand new pay-per-view event.

That said, what's the point of being a wrestling fan if you can't pit two big events from the two biggest pro wrestling companies against each other? Let's look at Winter is Coming and how it played out first.

The biggest headline to come out of the event has to be the match between Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. It was a great match that polarized the audience a fair bit. Not everyone was pleased to invest an hour of their time in what was eventually a draw. Fans, perhaps unfairly to AEW, also expected a big surprise at Winter is Coming but didn't get one.

On almost any other week, the sight of CM Punk aligning with Sting and Darby Allin would have been a treat for AEW fans but at Winter is Coming 2021, it was a disappointment. When the lights went out, fans expected names like Brody King or Bray Wyatt to show up.

WWE has the opportunity to kick off 2021 on the right note with Day 1. But there are a few solid steps that the company needs to take to get there.

How can WWE Day 1 outshine AEW Winter is Coming?

Well, WWE may want to give fans what they want at Day 1. Maybe bring back a fan favorite like Alexa Bliss or even play a message from The Rock on the big screen to hype WrestleMania up big-time.

Why not shake things up significantly? Liv Morgan could defeat Becky Lynch at Day 1 to become the brand new WWE RAW Women's Champion. Heck, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world to have Brock Lesnar capture the Universal Championship. And hey, who wouldn't mind a Kevin Owens run with the strap.

Also Read Article Continues below

Whether this is enough to eclipse AEW Winter is Coming still remains to be seen.

A former WWE writer thinks Austin Theory needs to defeat Goldberg. More details right here.

Edited by Alan John