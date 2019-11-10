AEW Women's World Championship: Emi Sakura vs Riho, results, video highlights, and analysis

Riho's toughest challenge came from the woman who trained her

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Emi Sakura was able to pin the AEW Women's World Champion, Riho, in a tag team match. This led to her being moved to #1 on the AEW Women's Top 5, earning her a title opportunity at AEW Full Gear.

Riho and Sakura have a long and tenured history, with Sakura training the young champion when she came into the business.Tonight, it was Riho's final test, as she faced her teacher once again.

AEW Women's World Championship: Emi Sakura vs Riho (c)

Riho took it to Sakura early and managed to set up for a javelin dropkick in the ropes. A dropkick to the back of the head in the corner saw Sakura's head bouncing off the turnbuckle. Riho followed up with a single leg Boston crab.

Sakura made it to the ropes to break the submission. This led to a swinging neckbreaker from the challenger, who then kicked off the "Sa-ku-ra" chant. A running crossbody in the corner left Riho crumbling to the mat, doubled over. A rolling Romero special tore at the extremities of the champion, who was then dumped by Sakura, landing harshly on the mat.

Riho fought to her feet and set up Sakura with a drop toe hold in the ropes. The Tiger Feint Kick landed, and Riho moved up top for an incredible high angle crossbody. Sakura kicked out at two. Sakura blocked a northern lights suplex by raking the back of Riho, and caught her rushing in for a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

A double underhook backbreaker set up for a second rope stomp to Riho's arm, seemingly snapping her fingers. A Vader Bomb-like elbow drop gave her a near fall. Riho again made it to her feet, where she won a striking battle with her challenger. A series of elbows and punches left Sakura down on one knee.

Emi & Riho not backing down from each other!#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/HN6rE0r9UU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

The victory roll double stomp allowed Riho to finally bring Sakura down with the northern lights suplex. Sakura kicked out and ducked a penalty kick, only to be left laying for a diving foot stomp. Another diving foot stomp nearly ended it, but Sakura pushed herself upwards to escape the pin.

Sakura brought Riho in for a backdrop driver and planted her with a double underhook lifted spinout facebuster. Riho just barely managed to get her foot on the rope. The second facebuster was avoided, but Sakura rolled up the champion. Another near fall.

The two traded pinfalls, leading to a knee to Sakura's head. Riho brought Sakura down with a crucifix sunset flip for the win.

Results: Riho defeated Sakura via pinfall.

