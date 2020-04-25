AEW World Champion Jon Moxley challenged by top NJPW Superstar to a match at The MSG

Jon Moxley

At New Japan Pro Wrestling's The New Beginning pay-per-view, Jon Moxley successfully retained his IWGP United States Championship in an instant classic against Minoru Suzuki. However, during Mox's post-match celebrations, he was blindsided by another Suzuki Gun member in the form of Zack Sabre Jr.

With ZSJ setting his sights on the IWGP US Championship, the Brit sensation has revealed that he would like to get revenge for his fellow Suzuki Gun stablemate by beating Moxley at the NJPW: Wrestle Dynasty in Madison Square Garden.

Zack Sabre Jr. wants Jon Moxley at The MSG

While speaking to New Japan Pro Wrestling recently, Zack Sabre Jr. said that he wouldn't like anything better than winning the IWGP United States Championship from Jon Moxley in his home soil.

Despite recently losing the British Heavyweight Championship to Will Ospreay, ZSJ was pretty aware of the fact that 'The Death Rider' was coming after the Suzuki Gun and that prompted the former to jump in.

"I don’t think anything would be better than being US Champion at Wrestle Dynasty, and how upset American wrestling fans would be. I think as well, Moxley was coming after my group, I didn’t want to wait for him to come to me, I wanted to jump in."

The former WWE Cruiserweight Classic entrant, who is mostly known for his technical wrestling abilities, further acknowledged the reigning AEW World Champion's hardcore skillset. He did claim that the latter's style of wrestling will not work against 'The Technical Wizard'.

''I can appreciate that fans would be excited about that; I’m excited about that. You don’t know which way it’s going to go. He’s been having these hardcore rules with everyone and that isn’t going to work with me; you can keep the furniture under the ring, sunshine. I wouldn’t be chasing after him if I didn’t think I could win. I can win. It won’t be easy, but I can win.''

When is Wrestle Dynasty?

NJPW: Wrestle Dynasty is scheduled for August 22nd and will be taking place at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena, which will be NJPW's big return to The Garden.

The promotion is currently on a temporary shutdown due to the massive COVID-19 outbreak in Japan and around the globe. However, we could expect them to make their grand comeback eventually once things get back to normal.

Prior to the shutdown, Moxley had defeated both Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in NJPW and will look to secure another vital win over another Suzuki Gun member in the form of Zack Sabre Jr.