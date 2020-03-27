AEW Champion Jon Moxley makes surprise appearance on WWE Backstage [Watch]

Moxley surprised WWE Backstage host Renee Young with a quick cameo.

Booker T and Xavier Woods were pleasantly surprised on seeing Moxley.

Jon Moxley surprised Renee Young on the WWE Backstage live stream

WWE Backstage is still going strong amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Host Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared on the latest edition of the FS1 show.

What surprised fans was a brief moment during the live stream of the show, which saw All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley appearing on-screen beside Renee.

As the panel was discussing the RAW Women's title match between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Moxley suddenly came out of nowhere with his dog, taking Renee by surprise. You can check out the video below:

Wild card rules during the quarantine.



Moxley cameo on Backstage. pic.twitter.com/TybLOKp1vQ — I'm Chris Kazama, ESPN. (@TheChrisKazama) March 27, 2020

Here's the entire episode:

The brief appearance resulted in both Booker and Woods bursting out in laughter, with the former stating that stuff like this is what the show is all about.

The Coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill, and pro-wrestling has already suffered major losses due to the same. WrestleMania, the biggest wrestling show of the year, is emanating from the WWE Performance Center with no live audience. AEW is presenting its weekly Dynamite episodes in empty arenas. Renee is hosting WWE Backstage from her home, which ultimately gave us the visual of Moxley appearing on a WWE-affiliated show.