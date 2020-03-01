AEW World Champion Jon Moxley wants to wrestle Cody Rhodes

Cody is in Jon Moxley's sights (Pic Source: AEW)

Jon Moxley did what he wanted to do in AEW and that was to beat Chris Jericho for the World Championship. During the media scrum after the match, Moxley was sporting a towel to wipe the blood that was still dripping from an injury that happened during the match.

Moxley was then asked whether there was a Chris Jericho rematch on the cards. Moxley (in character) said that Jericho was probably on the phone with everyone from the Athletic Commission to the Congress to get the decision overturned. He assumes that their paths will cross sooner than later. He also said he was ready for anybody.

Moxley then brought up Cody Rhodes as he ran into him in the hallway and said that he doesn't want to live in a world where people say he beat everybody except for Cody. He said:

"If he feels he can beat me, he better d**n sure he can expect to get in the ring with me. We're going to waive the little rule. That's a cop-out, that's a way out. If he thinks he can beat me, I insist he'd give it a try."

You can watch the comments at 5:08 in the video below:

Moxley's comments seem to hint that he's ready for everybody and anybody to challenge him for the AEW World Championship. It'll be interesting to see who his opponents are going forward in the days to come.

