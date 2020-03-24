AEW wrestler boldly claims legendary WWE faction became 'good' only after he joined

The WWE Hall of Famer, who is currently with AEW, made this bold claim.

The faction is one of the greats over the last 25 years of pro wrestling.

One of the greatest factions in WWE history was D-Generation X, who gave us memorable moments through the 90s and were an important part of the Attitude Era.

The faction, which was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, consisted of the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn.

Billy Gunn, who is currently a part of AEW as a wrestler, coach, and producer, recently spoke about D-Generation X in AEW's Unrestricted podcast. When asked if he believed how big it would become, he said that none of them expected it to become so popular:

"No, when the first two (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) did it, it was something different, something new, something not wrestling, but it's on a wrestling show. It caught on because of the personalities that those two had.

"But, I think, when Shawn (Michaels) went away... DX did not get good until me and Brian (Road Dogg) got on there, till we were in it. Now you have five people and it's a whole different dynamic. Now you have everybody and anybody who could do everything and anything. And everybody played their part so good, and as a unit we were unstoppable."

He said that the group would continue their shenanigans outside of the ring too. He also spoke about how Stone Cold Steve Austin is the "ultimate character" in pro wrestling history.

Billy Gunn discussed a lot of things in the podcast, including how he began his career, his journey in wrestling, as well as his son and AEW wrestler, Austin Gunn.

