AEW Wrestler tells The Young Bucks that he's quitting The Elite

Karan Bedi News 18 Nov 2019, 22:23 IST

Elite no more?

While it was probably in the making for a while, it looks one member of The Elite had bid adieu to the group. Hangman Page told The Young Bucks that he's sick and tired of losing and being the least successful member of the group, on the latest episode of Being The Elite.

As most wrestling fans are aware, Hangman Page lost his last match against PAC on AEW Dynamite. It's been quite clear for a while that something had to give for Page in order for him to grow as a performer. Not so long ago, he was competing for the AEW World Championship at All Out against Chris Jericho.

In Being The Elite episode 180, the Bucks are gathered in the back asking Kenny Omega if he's done with Jon Moxley and infer that he's not the same guy from NJPW. Omega still believes that he can beat Moxley, but Bucks tell Omega that he should move on. Omega discontinues the conversation and mumbles gibberish as he leaves the room.

Hangman Page then walks into the scene and tells The Young Bucks if they saw that he lost again that night. He says that he can't be the least successful member of The Elite. The Bucks try to tell him that's not true, but he grows angrier saying that it is. He further says,

"I lost to Jericho, I lost to PAC, that is always how it's been! I have been the least successful member of this group, the entire time. And I can't do it anymore. I'm sorry, guys. We're still cool...I just...I'm just going to ride alone for a while."

You can watch this exchange at 10:50 in the video below