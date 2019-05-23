AEW/WWE News: CM Punk takes a jibe at the pro wrestling community on Twitter

Former WWE Champion CM Punk would be a great fit for AEW

What's the story?

CM Punk has taken to social media, so as to take a jibe at a fan as well as at certain sections of the professional wrestling community that has been continually speculating about him potentially signing with AEW (All Elite Wrestling).

Apparently, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of a 2015 tweet put forth by Punk, in response to which, Punk issued a hilarious reply -- jesting that the content in the screenshot could likely be a hint that he may sign with AEW.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk -- whose real name is Phil Brooks -- competed in the sport of professional wrestling from 1999 and retired in the year 2014.

Punk worked for the WWE from 2005 until his departure from the promotion in 2014, and eventually went on to compete in the sport of MMA -- losing both of his pro Mixed Martial Arts bouts in the UFC.

The heart of the matter

AEW is a new professional wrestling promotion funded by Pakistani-American billionaire Shad Khan, with the AEW President being his son Tony Khan.

Needless to say, given the Khan family's history with the sports industry, the pro wrestling community has been abuzz with speculation as to what kind of product they could present to the fans via AEW.

On that note, several fans and experts alike have noted that Punk would be a great fit for AEW, should he decide to return to the sport of professional wrestling.

Speaking of which, a fan tweeted the statement -- "Yo tell @CMPunk to chill" -- with a screenshot of Punk's 2015 tweet, wherein Punk had seemingly talked trash against another individual.

In response to the aforementioned tweet by the fan, Punk took a jibe at the fan as well as against most others who continue speculating about him possibly working with AEW...Punk's reply read -- "OMG AEW CONFIRMED"...Following which, a hilarious conversation ensued, as noted in the tweets below --

OMG AEW CONFIRMED — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) May 22, 2019

That a real person? — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) May 22, 2019

What's next?

AEW's first event Double or Nothing is set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25th.

Meanwhile, CM Punk is scheduled to serve as a commentator for a Cage Fury Fighting Championships Mixed Martial Arts show in Coachella, California on May 25th -- which, in turn, makes it unlikely for him to appear at AEW.

Would you like to see CM Punk in AEW? Sound off!