AEW/WWE News: Cody Rhodes reveals the best match of his career

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 209 // 04 Apr 2019, 10:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Rhodes

What's the story?

In a recent question & answer session on Twitter, AEW Executive Vice-President, Cody Rhodes answered several questions submitted by the fans, among which 'The American Nightmare' also revealed the best match of his career so far.

In case you didn't know...

Since his departure from the WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes has found an immense amount of success in the Pro Wrestling business and mostly on the Independent Circuit. Right after his exit from WWE, Rhodes started competing for some of the most notable Indie promotions such as EVOLVE and PWG and also had a brief run with Impact Wrestling.

In 2016, Rhodes made his debut for Ring of Honor and was eventually signed to a contract as well. The following year, Cody won the ROH World Championship and simultaneously also started performing for New Japan Pro Wrestling as well.

One of the biggest highlights' of Cody's post-WWE career was his time with the legendary Bullet Club faction. The now-former BC member ignited a heated civil war within the faction and also became a Triple Champion during his time with the group, winning the NWA, IWGP US, and ROH Six-Man Championship as well.

Following Cody and The Elite's departure from NJPW and ROH, the former BC sub-group started their own wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling as they partnered up with The Khan Family.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with his fans on Twitter during a recent Q&A session, Cody Rhodes was asked which match is the best he's had in his Pro Wrestling career so far. Throughout his career, Cody has already shared the ring with several marquee names from all around the globe and didn't hesitate in answering.

'The American Nightmare' revealed that the best matches of his career thus far have got to be against Kenny Omega, with whom he shared the ring twice in the past and also, against former WWE World Champion, Christian.

Probably Kenny or Christian https://t.co/eQjaq2Xoub — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 4, 2019

What's next?

Cody Rhodes' current focus is shifted towards All Elite Wrestling's first show, Double or Nothing which takes place on the 25th of May in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement