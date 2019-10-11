AEW/WWE News: Dynamite surpasses NXT in terms of viewership numbers for the second week in a row

Cody Rhodes' AEW (right) has once again beaten Triple H's NXT

This past Wednesday evening, All Elite Wrestling aired the second-ever episode of their weekly television show Dynamite on TNT as it went head-to-head with NXT once again. As reported, much like last week, AEW Dynamite once again surpassed NXT in terms of viewership numbers.

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT was action-filled with some great matches and also featured some of the top superstars representing the AEW roster. As seen, current IWGP United States Champion, Jon Moxley made his return to in-ring competition on this week's show as he defeated another former WWE star in the form of Shawn Spears.

Elsewhere on the show, Chris Jericho finally revealed the name of his stable, The Inner Circle and also cut a vicious promo where he took a shot at WWE in the process. The Private Party also pulled off an upset win over The Young Bucks, as Darby Allin earned himself a shot at the AEW World Title. And, in the main event, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeated the duo of Hangman Page and Goldust.

This week's episode of NXT

As seen on NXT this week, the likes of Roderick Strong, the returning Isiah Scott, Lio Rush, Kushida, and current WWE UK Champion, WALTER all competed in high-profile matches. Strong, the current NXT North American Champion, defeated Scott in a thrilling contest, while Lio Rush won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in the opening match of the night. In the main event of the show, WALTER and Kushida put together a match for the ages with the former coming out on top.

AEW surpasses NXT for the second week running in terms of viewership

Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT reportedly drew a total of 1.018 million viewers, whereas, NXT Live on the USA Network had a total viewership of 790,000. Dynamite ranked #25 in terms of viewership as compared to NXT which ended up on the #33 spot.

As noted, the second hour of AEW Dynamite aired on truTV due to Major League Baseball coverage and in total, Dynamite managed to draw a total of 1.140 million viewers, which still remains less compared to the 1.409 million viewership they had gathered last week in their premiere episode.

AEW 1.018 million (not counting TruTV simultaneous airing)



NXT 790,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) October 10, 2019