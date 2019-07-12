AEW/WWE News: Jim Ross surprisingly says AEW is no competition for WWE

Jim Ross and Vince McMahon

What's the story?

AEW has shaken up pro wrestling with world-class stars like Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, and are seen, by some, as competitors to WWE.

But, Jim Ross, formerly with WWE and now with AEW as a commentator and advisor says that this new company is no competition for WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Ross joined AEW earlier this year and will be the "voice of AEW" on commentary, while also serving as a senior advisor for the promotion.

He had made very few appearances for WWE as commentator over the last few years and chose not to extend his contract when it expired earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin on The Steve Austin Show, Jim Ross categorically said that WWE are still the big dogs in pro wrestling and that AEW could catch up with them and pose a threat later, but not now.

“I get a kick out of some of these amateur analysts, armchair analysts, that want to bring up, ‘Well, it’s gonna be competition.’ ‘Oh, AEW’s gonna be great competition with WWE.’ Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Right now?

"Maybe someday, they’ll be a competitor. But WWE’s got such a long head-start on everybody. They’ve got that global footprint. You know, it’s a publicly-traded company, they’ve got money! They’ve got huge money from these TV deals. Nobody’s gonna catch WWE, and that should not be anybody’s goal. It sure as hell isn’t mine. I don’t care what they do, I hope they do well. I’ve got friends that work there, and they made me a lot of money and I’m very blessed," said Jim Ross. (H/T 411Mania)

What's next?

AEW and WWE both have shows this weekend as AEW host Fight for the Fallen, while WWE will host Extreme Rules.