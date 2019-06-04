AEW/WWE News: Members of The Elite and Jon Moxley team up to take a shot at The Shield

Dean Ambrose

What's the story?

On the latest episode of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks seemingly tried to recreate The Shield's iconic fist bump pose with AEW's newest signee Jon Moxley.

In case you didn't know...

At All Elite Wrestling's debut show Double or Nothing, Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose made his return to the Pro Wrestling industry following his shocking departure from WWE, earlier in the year.

On his first night in AEW, the former WWE Champion made a bold statement when he attacked another former WWE star in Chris Jericho, following his hard-fought win over Kenny Omega in the main event of the show.

Moxley also targeted Omega and ended DoN by brutally assaulting the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

Having made his surprising debut at Double or Nothing for AEW, Dean Ambrose has now been making cameo appearances on the popular YouTube series Being The Elite, featuring the likes of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and other members of the AEW roster.

In the recently released episode of BTE, The Young Bucks started off the episode in a hilarious manner when they put their fists out in signature Shield fist-bump style, as the camera pans over to Jon Moxley, who instead of joining Matt and Nick smacks his forehead and eventually walks off with a look of confusion.

Check out the latest episode of BTE below:

What's next?

Jon Moxley is currently preparing himself for his upcoming debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling, tomorrow night at the Best of the Super Juniors 26 finals. Simultaneously, Moxley is also preparing himself for his upcoming AEW in-ring debut against Joey Janela at Fighter Fest.

The next few months is certainly going to be very interesting for Moxley, considering that a match against Kenny Omega and even Chris Jericho could be on the horizon in All Elite Wrestling.