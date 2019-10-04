AEW/WWE News: Viewership numbers for Dynamite and NXT are in

Triple H and Cody Rhodes

Last night, All Elite Wrestling debuted its weekly show, Dynamite, on TNT, which went head to head with WWE NXT on the USA Network. As per The Wrap, the views for both shows are in and Dynamite has trumped NXT by a pretty large margin.

"The Wednesday Night Wars"

It has been a while since AEW announced that its weekly wrestling show will debut on TNT on October 2nd. The highly anticipated show was being promoted to no end by Tony Khan and company. On the other hand, WWE had announced NXT's move to USA, with several major changes being incorporated into the brand.

Last night was a history-making one for the Pro Wrestling industry, as both Dynamite and NXT went toe to toe in what many dubbed as the kick-off to the "Wednesday Night Wars". Longtime fans had been waiting for something like this since WCW folded and the infamous Monday Night Wars came to an end, back in 2001.

The viewership numbers are out!

All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite averaged a whopping 1.409 million viewers, being way ahead than NXT, which did 891,000 views. It should also be noted that NXT's numbers were down 11% from last week. In regards to the key demographic of 18-49, AEW Dynamite bagged a 0.68 rating with 878,000 views, while NXT drew a 0.32 rating with 414,000 views. The shows ranked at #2 and #10 for October 2nd, respectively.

WWE even released a statement congratulating AEW on Dynamite's debut. Check it out below:

"Congratulations to AEW on a successful premiere. The real winners of last night’s head-to-head telecasts of NXT on USA Network and AEW on TNT are the fans, who can expect Wednesday nights to be a competitive and wild ride as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint."

