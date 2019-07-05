WWE/AEW Rumors: WWE reportedly had plans for Jon Moxley's return

Dean Ambrose and Vince McMahon

What's the story?

According to Rajah, WWE was sure that Dean Ambrose would return to the company sometime in the near future. The company reportedly had creative plans for Ambrose for the 2020 Royal Rumble, but it was all for naught as Ambrose made his debut in All Elite Wrestling as Jon Moxley soon after.

In case you didn't know...

2019 has been a rollercoaster ride for AEW's Jon Moxley. Earlier this year, Moxley decided to leave WWE as soon as his contract expired. WWE acknowledged the request on social media and Moxley was put into a feud with Nia Jax that didn't go anywhere.

He wasn't featured on the WrestleMania card but was a part of several Shield reunions over the course of the next few weeks. The ride came to an end at WWE's Network Special named "The Shield's Final Chapter", where The Hounds of Justice put down the villainous trio of Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley.

Weeks later, Moxley made his thunderous debut at the end of AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing. It was later revealed that he had signed a multi-year contract with the company.

The heart of the matter

New details have emerged on Moxley's WWE exit. As per Rajah, WWE was pretty confident that Moxley would come back to the company soon and had tentative creative plans in place for his return to the company.

The plans penciled in for Moxley would have seen him come back to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2020 PPV. This could possibly be a reason why Moxley's WWE exit was handled with nothing but respect from the company's side.

Unfortunately for WWE, Moxley was revealed as the newest AEW recruit at Double or Nothing and plans regarding his WWE return were scrapped.

What's next?

Moxley will be facing fellow AEW wrestler Kenny Omega at AEW All Out on August 31st.

