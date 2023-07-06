After "Dirty" Dominik, did WWE change Rhea Ripley's name? Exploring potential change

Rhea Ripley could have a new addition to her name very soon. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio was constantly referred to as 'Dirty Dominik,' revealing the change or addition to his on-screen name.

After 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio, it looks like his Mami will tweak her name too. A couple of days ago, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter and told people to put some respect on her name. In this tweet, she mentioned her name as Rhea 'Bloody' Ripley. With Mysterio getting an addition to his name, Ripley could get one soon too.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE Rhea “BLOODY” Ripley. Put some RESPECT on my dam name! #WWERAW Rhea “BLOODY” Ripley. Put some RESPECT on my dam name! #WWERAW

The Eradicator successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Natalya on RAW a few days ago. However, she isn't currently in a strong feud and didn't defend her title at Money in the Bank.

Rhea Ripley may have found the opponent for her next title defense

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have had a few back-and-forths over the past month. The creative team is currently constructing multiple storylines connecting the champ, Rodriguez, and Becky Lynch.

Rodriguez and Lynch have had their confrontations with Ripley. However, they have their own personal storylines going on too. Becky Lynch is looking for blood with Trish Stratus, and Raquel Rodriguez has just started her second run as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Liv Morgan.

Despite being in the tag team picture, Rodriguez is reportedly set to challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam, according to Dave Meltzer.

" Looks like they’re going to do Rhea vs Raquel at SummerSlam."

While Ripley vs. Rodriguez could happen at SummerSlam, it looks like Ripley vs. Lynch might be in the works for WrestleMania 40. Their backstage segment a few weeks ago was played on TV and could be the start of a long-term storyline. This could give them enough time to tell a story worth main-eventing either night of WrestleMania.

