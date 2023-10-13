After Dragon Lee, another NXT star to quietly move to the WWE main roster? Possibility analyzed

WWE Friday Night SmackDown fans have a lot to enjoy at the moment. Beyond the regular roster, who have been entertaining fans for months now, the show recently received two major boosts in Dragon Lee and Carlito.

Carlito returned to the company at Fastlane 2023 and has since been moved to the SmackDown roster page. Meanwhile, Dragon Lee made his in-ring debut on the blue brand last week. Shortly thereafter, his brand designation on WWE's website was changed from NXT to SmackDown.

Both superstars will add a boost to the blue brand moving forward, but there is a high chance that another NXT talent could follow Lee to SmackDown. Former NXT United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate may make the jump from the white & gold brand to the Friday Night show, potentially as soon as this week.

Bate is an extraordinary in-ring competitor who was the ace of NXT UK for quite some time. Since moving to the white & gold brand, he has not won a major title, but he has been in regular contention for various belts.

Recently, Bate teamed up with his long-time rival and partner Butch. The pair first stood up to Meta-Four but also battled Gallus with Ridge Holland by their side. Many fans want to see Bate move to the main roster and continue to team up with both The Bruiserweight and Ridge The Fridge.

It would make sense for Bate to move on further since NXT is packed with so much exciting talent. Beyond that, Sheamus is currently out of action with an injury. The Brawling Brutes could use a third man, and very few could be better than the Big Strong Boi.

WWE NXT just introduced a new signing

With Dragon Lee moving from NXT to Friday Night SmackDown and Tyler Bate potentially moving as well, there is a new face hoping to make a splash in the white & gold brand. That man is former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr.

Pillman Jr. signed with WWE several weeks ago, and vignettes began airing to hype his debut. However, the vignette took a sudden twist last week. Instead of praising his father and carrying on his dad's legacy as expected, Pillman Jr. did the opposite. He essentially lambasted his late great father.

The disgruntled young star clearly revealed that he would not be going by the name of Brian Pillman Jr. Instead, Brian will now be known as Lexis King. Based on his vignette, he will likely be a heel on WWE NXT, but that is speculation until fans witness his first match or until a storyline kicks off. Still, he is looking to make a huge impact on the brand.

