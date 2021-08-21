After how many days did CM Punk return to pro-wrestling? 

CM Punk thrilled everyone when he made his most-awaited pro wrestling return at the 20th August episode of AEW Rampage. Fans in Chicago welcomed CM Punk with energetic reactions.

It's been roughly seven years since 'The Best in the World' left WWE, and since then, he has tried his luck in professions like MMA fighting and acting.

Punk didn't acknowledge WWE in his promo at Rampage, but if we count from his last WWE appearance at the 2014 Royal Rumble, it has been 2,763 days since he appeared as a professional wrestler.

At AEW Rampage, fans were seen carrying signs with the number of day written on them, symbolizing how much they'd missed CM Punk. Punk made sure to let his fans know that he missed them just as much in his promo.

For how long did CM Punk wrestle in WWE?

CM Punk is popularly known as 'The Best in the World'

CM Punk became a greater star due to his amazing run in WWE. His 434-day WWE Title reign is remembered by everyone as the longest WWE title reign of the modern era.

Punk debuted in WWE on August 1st, 2006, under the ECW Brand. He made his last appearance as a talent for WWE on January 26th, 2014. This means CM Punk wrestled in WWE for a period of 2736 days. If we count his days under the company since his OVW debut, the number will increase to 3306 days.

Fans kept chanting CM Punk occasionally whenever they felt bored of WWE's programming. Back in April, CM Punk was asked if he would return to WWE. He made his answer clear by stating:

"I’ve said no before in interviews," said Punk. "I’m not fishing for a deal. I get offered to do a lot of stuff, and I say no to 90% of it just because my thing is I need to work with quality human beings. I go back there, I’m just another guy. And it’s not even that - I’d be just another guy that’s doing not-good television."

Punk did just as he said and didn't return to WWE. Instead, he debuted in AEW to make sure that both he and his fans are happy.

