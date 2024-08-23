After Roman Reigns, 3 WWE Superstars who may want the Ula Fala

The Ula Fala, a traditional Samoan necklace, has become a significant symbol in WWE programming through the Bloodline saga. It represents power and leadership, with the one who possesses it recognized as the Tribal Chief of The Bloodline and the Anoaʻi family.

Currently, Solo Sikoa holds the Ula Fala. In Roman Reigns' absence, Solo has taken control of The Bloodline and declared himself The Tribal Chief. However, Roman Reigns has returned to reclaim what he believes is rightfully his. During last week's episode of SmackDown, Reigns recaptured the Ula Fala, only to be quickly overpowered by Jacob Fatu and the rest of The Bloodline.

Here are three other WWE Superstars who may want to claim the Ula Fala.

#3. Tama Tonga

Tama Tonga, The Right Hand Man to Solo Sikoa, has been a crucial member of this iteration of The Bloodline since his debut a few months ago. He has pledged his loyalty to Sikoa and acknowledged him as his Tribal Chief.

However, Tama Tonga might have his ambitions regarding the Ula Fala. In recent weeks, it's been noticed that Tonga seems lost whenever he lays eyes on the Samoan necklace. This could foreshadow a desire for that power, leading him to want the Ula Fala for himself and potentially betray Solo Sikoa down the line.

#2. Jacob Fatu

Solo Sikoa bringing Jacob Fatu into The Bloodline has undoubtedly been one of the most impactful recruitments in the group's history. The Samoan Werewolf has already demonstrated dominance by taking out top babyfaces on SmackDown, including Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.

Last Friday, Jacob Fatu even proved to be too much for the OTC, Roman Reigns, to handle. Though Jacob has pledged his loyalty to Solo Sikoa, there could be a twist in the story. Many fans believe that Jacob has shown himself to be an even bigger threat than Solo Sikoa in recent weeks. WWE might take note of this and consider altering their plans moving forward.

This could lead to Jacob Fatu pursuing the Ula Fala for himself and ultimately becoming the new Tribal Chief of The Bloodline.

#1. The Rock may soon return to WWE

During the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW earlier this year, The Rock made a shocking return to WWE, teasing the possibility of sitting at the Head of the Table.

It was clear that he was coming after Roman Reigns. However, plans changed, and The Rock aligned himself with The Bloodline, even acknowledging Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

However, after the events of WrestleMania 40, there's a strong chance that The Rock will return soon, with his sights set on becoming the new Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. This scenario could lead to the dream matchup everyone has been anticipating- a showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns, with the Ula Fala on the line, potentially culminating at WrestleMania 41.

