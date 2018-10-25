After Roman Reigns, what's next for the Universal Championship?

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.22K // 25 Oct 2018, 01:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It wasn't the plan for Roman Reigns to give up his title. Where does WWE go from here?

Much to the shock of WWE fans everywhere, Roman Reigns relinquished his Universal Championship on Monday Night Raw on October 22, revealing that he was battling leukemia and needed to step away from the ring.

Reigns wasn’t just any champion, but Vince McMahon’s hand selected face of the company. While this wasn’t his first world title reign, the general understanding was that this was intended to be his first long term one as he likely as not carried the Universal title all the way from SummerSlam into his fifth consecutive WrestleMania main event.

So where does WWE go from here? Is there a new face of the company to be anointed? Or will WWE bide its time, waiting for Reigns to potentially return? This article looks at five reasonable scenarios for how WWE might choose to carry forward with its top title in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

#5. Braun Strowman gets these hands on the title

Braun Strowman is positioned to step up into the top face role on Raw.

Braun Strowman was a favourite to win a world title in the next year anyway we cut it. He was arguably second only to Roman Reigns in WWE building a top star for his generation. The guy has been protected, well built, and established as someone the overwhelming majority of full time talents can’t handle in the ring.

Most fans agree that Roman Reigns was probably going to retain his Universal Championship in his Crown Jewel Triple Threat Match with Strowman and Brock Lesnar. With Reigns out, it seems entirely reasonable WWE could accelerate its timeline and get Strowman his first world title at the next men’s PPV, rather than waiting an indeterminate period.

For his size, aura, and history in WWE thus far, Strowman would make as much sense as anyone as a choice to work as the face of Raw for the foreseeable future.

1 / 5 NEXT