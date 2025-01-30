After Triple H announcement, Shawn Michaels to break WWE Universe hearts? Exploring potential gut-wrenching storyline during WrestleMania weekend

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H was recently surprised by Shawn Michaels, Stephanie McMahon, and The Undertaker. The trio revealed that The Game would be headlining the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. However, HBK may not have just good news to deliver. Moreover, there is a chance that he could break the hearts of several fans during WrestleMania weekend.

Roxanne Perez was reunited with Cora Jade when NXT moved to the CW Network. The 24-year-old star attacked Giulia and helped her friend Roxy retain the NXT Women’s Championship. However, recently The Beautiful Madness finally managed to end Perez’s longstanding title run.

With The Prodigy making appearances on RAW and seemingly starting a feud with Bayley, it is clear that she will soon leave the developmental territory. Shawn Michaels, who leads the creative division of NXT could possibly schedule Roxy’s final match during the WrestleMania weekend. However, HBK could throw a big gut-wrencher to the fans by making Cora Jade her final opponent.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Shawn Michaels could go forward with this booking to put over Jade to help her succeed Roxanne Perez as the next top woman in the NXT division. This would also give her a big boost and help her stand toe-to-toe with other top women on the developmental brand like Stephanie Vaquer and Jaida Parker. While this has a significant possibility of happening, all of this is speculation so far.

Shawn Michaels recently made the WWE Universe erupt with cheers

The Heart Break Kid recently made an appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25. The two-time Hall of Famer was tasked with moderating the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match at Royal Rumble.

While HBK got the job done, Kevin Owens tried to take him down with a Package Piledriver. A timely kick from Rhodes denied KO the opportunity to pull off the controversial move, following which Michaels took The Prizefighter out with some Sweet Chin Music kick.

Expand Tweet

This made HBK's home crowd of San Antonio, Texas, erupt in loud cheers. This was a double blow to Kevin Owens, whose surprise attack failed, and who now no longer has the Winged Eagle title in his possession.

It will be interesting to see if KO can beat The American Nightmare at the Royal Rumble PLE and become the Undisputed WWE Champion he claims he deserves to be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback