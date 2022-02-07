AJ Styles and 4 other WWE Superstars who surprisingly lost their first WrestleMania match

Competing on the grand stage of WrestleMania is an honor for every WWE Superstar. Every professional wrestler aims to perform at the Show of Shows so their name is etched in history books forever.

While some superstars get to give their careers a massive boost with a victory in their first-ever WrestleMania match, not every wrestler gets that privilege.

In this article, let's look at five WWE Superstars who surprisingly lost their first WrestleMania match.

#5. Sting lost to Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 31

After not signing with Vince McMahon's promotion for almost two decades, Sting finally made his much-awaited WWE debut in 2014.

His first feud was against Triple H, who was one of the most despised heels at the time. It was surprising to see Sting go after The Game, as people wanted him to challenge The Undertaker on his debut.

The two icons clashed at WrestleMania 31, a contest that turned out to be better than expected. After The Stinger applied the Scorpion Death Lock on Triple H, De-generation X came out to make the save.

In a shocking turn of events, The nWo arrived to even the odds for their WCW rival. The struggle between the two factions continued for a while before Shawn Michaels appeared to lay down The Vigilante with a Sweet Chin Music.

Triple H proceeded to hit Sting in the face with the Sledgehammer, resulting in a hard-fought victory for The Game. Sadly, this was the one and only Wrestlemania Sting ever competed in.

