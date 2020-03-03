AJ Styles advised to 'walk away' from The Undertaker

Sripad

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles

AJ Styles has been advised to 'walk away' from The Undertaker by Mark Wahlberg. WWE uploaded a video on their YouTube channel today in connection with Wahlberg promoting his upcoming Netflix movie, Spenser Confidential.

The actor talked about the spot between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WWE Super ShowDown on Thursday. The Phenom defeated the former United States champion to win the first-ever Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match.

The Undertaker was not originally scheduled to be a part of the match but after Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows attacked the final participant Rey Mysterio backstage, he took out Style's men and entered himself into the match.

Styles was caught off guard and is now rumored to be facing The Phenom at WrestleMania this year. Wahlberg seems to have read the reports as well and offered some advice to the Phenomenal One:

"Well my kids and I were watching and I got some advice for one Mr. AJ Styles. Dude, walk away all right. Walk away from the situation with The Undertaker. Let it go. Don't push your luck AJ. I'm telling you, walk away while you still have a chance and while you still can. It's the best advice anyone's going to give you. Walk away!" [H/T Fightful]