AJ Styles to battle Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41? 4 stipulations that Adam Pearce might add to the potential match

An AJ Styles-Logan Paul slugfest at WrestleMania 41 could add flair to the occasion considering the immense skills these two superstars can showcase if such a match comes to fruition. Styles’ technical genius going up against Paul’s athleticism and brash personality will certainly be a compelling showdown.

The pop Styles received for coming out to confront Logan shows the rivalry between them is worth exploring and can be on the match card for this year’s Show of Shows.

If the match becomes official, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could add a stipulation of his choice to add spice to their feud. The question is, which stipulations could he throw in?

#4. No Disqualification Match

AJ Styles and Logan Paul will certainly take advantage of this stipulation, especially the latter. Paul has this penchant for playing dirty whenever he is in a match; his most notable weapon is his brass knuckles.

The Phenomenal One, on the other hand, will likely come in prepared for this and would be expected to counter such an offense from Paul. Further, this stipulation might deliver a chaotic back-and-forth between the two superstars at WrestleMania 41 and at the same time, bring the best out of their respective wrestling styles.

#3. Falls Count Anywhere

AJ Styles saves the day. (Image credits: wwe.com)

With the match having no boundaries, AJ Styles and Logan Paul could take the action straight into the WWE Universe during WrestleMania 41 for maximum exposure and to let out the showman in them.

Due to their innate ability to soar, Styles and Paul are likely to make use of any elevated structure they come across during the match. If such a match alongside the stipulation is made official for this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, Allegiant Stadium will surely witness an instant classic between The Phenomenal One and The Maverick.

#2. Iron Man Match at WrestleMania 41

An Iron Man match would determine how far AJ Styles and Logan Paul can go while trying to beat the living daylights out of each other. For those unaware, the stipulation is a time-limited match where the superstar who gets the most number of pinfalls by the end of it will be declared the victor.

The time factor added to the match will likely push each superstar to their limits as they try to rack up those pinfalls. The Phenomenal One is well acquainted with it, as he participated in one during his TNA days. As for The Maverick, this will be uncharted territory that will test his skills and stamina.

#1. AJ Styles and Logan Paul in a TLC match at WrestleMania 41

A TLC match at WrestleMania 41 is also a great stipulation if they get to be a part of the upcoming PLE. Logan Paul’s eye-catching high-risk maneuvers will certainly shine on this one since he is known for his high-flying style.

AJ Styles is also a daredevil himself and frequently takes to the skies to inflict damage. Despite being in his 40s, Styles is still in great shape, and just like the Iron Man match, he too is a veteran of such a brutal stipulation and will capitalize on it.

Since neither of the two has a title, WWE could suspend a contract for the Intercontinental or World Heavyweight Title above the ring to raise the stakes. Alternatively, they may also allow pinfalls or submissions to keep things simple.

