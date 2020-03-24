AJ Styles challenges The Undertaker to a never-before-seen match

AJ Styles vows to end The Undertaker in a match that he's "comfortable with".

WrestleMania 36 will feature a brand new match stipulation.

What does AJ Styles have in store for The Undertaker?

AJ Styles is living rent-free inside the head of The Undertaker nowadays, while the Deadman fired the first shot by stealing the Tuwaiq Trophy from the Phenomenal One at Super Showdown.

The next week, The Undertaker cost Styles a match against Aleister Black, which was the final straw for the former WWE Champion. Since then, Styles has taken to attacking the credibility of The Deadman, calling him out for his old age, his lack of physical ability at this stage in his career, and a series of unfortunate losses that should've retired him long ago.

However, what really got to The Undertaker was the topic of his wife. Styles stated that Michelle McCool had continued to tarnish the Phenom's legacy by forcing him to compete even when his time was up. After all, the majority of his matches from the past few years didn't exactly live up to his standards.

Tonight, Styles continued to prove how McCool was ruining The Undertaker's image by sharing a post from Instagram where the couple was in a pool with tigers at Myrtle Beach Safari. After that, he challenged his WrestleMania opponent to a match that we've never seen before.

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match?

Styles stated that he would put The Undertaker to rest for good. To do that, he'd take him on in a match that the Deadman should be comfortable with: a Boneyard Match.

What is a Boneyard Match? Well... we aren't too sure, yet. Even Byron Saxton was at a loss for words. Still, the Phenomenal One believes he can "bring The Deadman" back with this stipulation. What does that mean? We'll have to find out on WrestleMania weekend.

With it being reported that WrestleMania will emanate from various locations throughout the two nights, this seems like a great opportunity to give these two future Hall of Famers a unique location all to themselves.