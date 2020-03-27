AJ Styles hints at what the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 really is

Styles revealed that a few other names could not be used due to "current circumstances"

AJ Styles and The Undertaker will face each other at WrestleMania 36 in the first-ever Boneyard match.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles

One of the big matches to take place at WrestleMania 36 is The Undertaker vs AJ Styles, in a first-ever Boneyard match. Most fans have no clue as to what a Boneyard match entails, but Styles briefly revealed a few details about the match.

While speaking on his Mixer page, Styles gave a hint as to what the boneyard match is. It seems like it's a reincarnation of a Buried Alive match in WWE. The former WWE champion revealed that due to the current circumstances, with thousands of people dying worldwide due to the coronavirus, they did not want to use the words "graveyard" or "cemetary".

Styles said that the match will not happen inside a ring but did not reveal more as he wanted fans to "enjoy" it.

"What the heck is a Boneyard match? Even I was wondering what a Boneyard match is. Under the circumstances, I think there's a reason it's called a Boneyard match. We didn't want to say cemetary, graveyard. Let's tread delicately on this. Everything that's going on, it sucks.

"What is the match? It's a combination of things you thought it was, most likely. It's going to be different. I don't want to give anything away. I want you guys to enjoy this. Because of the circumstances, I'm so glad that my opponent is The Undertaker, because it's an opportunity to have a different match. I don't want to have it in an empty arena." (H/T Fightful)

Styles and Undertaker will face off at WrestleMania 36, which is set to take place on two days - April 4 and April 5. The two clashed at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last month, as Undertaker entered into the gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy, which he won, pinning Styles.

Sportskeeda's Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue discussed about the Boneyard match in their latest DropKick DiSKussions podcast, which you can listen below:

What is a Boneyard match? (and WrestleMania 36 news) | DropKick DiSKussions podcast