AJ Styles to lose at WrestleMania 41 due to returning megastar? 5 potential finishes for his match against Logan Paul on Sunday

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and a stacked match card is ready to deliver a perfect two-night experience. Logan Paul is set to face AJ Styles in a singles contest on Night Two. Fans are thrilled for the bout, as both superstars are known for their in-ring presence and different yet exciting style of wrestling.

Things are bound to get chaotic. This year will mark Logan Paul's fourth consecutive WrestleMania match, and when looking at Paul's record, it is clear the social media icon could have some backup to win the bout. Meanwhile, Styles is a true legend of a sport as he has wrestled all around the world, which gives him an edge over Paul.

Keeping that in mind, let’s look at five potential finishes to the Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles WrestleMania match:

#1. Karrion Kross and Scarlett could cost AJ Styles his WrestleMania match

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, have been chasing AJ Styles on the red brand for a while, trying to play mind games with him.

In the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Styles and Kross locked horns in a singles match. The Phenomenal One outclassed Karrion Kross and picked a victory over Kross, gaining extra motivation heading into 'Mania.

The former NXT Champion was visibly upset. The Herald of Doomsday might play a vital role at the Show of Shows and could cost Styles his WrestleMania match by causing a distraction, this would also lay the seeds for their potential feud post-Mania.

#2. The Phenomenal One could earn a clean win

Despite beating Karrion Kross on the red brand, AJ Styles had a tough outing on RAW, as before he could celebrate his win, Logan Paul interfered and started hyping himself.

The former WWE Champion challenged Paul to step in, as he was all-in to throw hands at his 'Mania opponent. However, Kross launched an attack on Styles from behind.

Although The Phenomenal One took Kross out, Logan Paul capitalized and hit the former WWE Champion with his signature punch, followed by his new finisher, the 'Paulverizer,' and was the last man standing.

Many see it as a subtle hint by the company that AJ Styles might emerge victorious, gaining his main-event momentum back. It’s been a tradition in WWE that the one who gains the upper hand on go-home shows before events usually ends up losing.

#3. Andrew Schulz could cost Logan Paul the match

On the March 10 edition of RAW, former United States Champion Logan Paul laid his hands on popular comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz. Paul was about to destroy the comedian inside the ring.

However, AJ Styles ran down the ramp and saved the star. Schulz could return the favor by making an appearance at the Show of Shows and helping AJ Styles capture a win over Logan Paul by taking away Paul’s signature brass knuckles.

The Phenomenal One could take advantage of distraction, take the former US Champion out, and pin him to capture the big win at WrestleMania.

#2. Logan Paul could pull a cheap trick

Logan Paul has earned a reputation for going to any extent to capture a win over his opponents. In 2023, the social media star defeated Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel and captured the United States Championship.

However, Paul used brass knuckles to knock Rey Mysterio out and ultimately capture the win without letting the referee catch him. The brass knuckles have become his signature weapon, and the 30-year-old star could use it to pick a win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41.

#1. A returning megastar could cost AJ Styles

Logan Paul brings some famous names with him at almost every big match. This year would be no different as streaming megastar IShowSpeed could again appear alongside Paul.

Last year at WrestleMania 40, IShowSpeed cosplayed as Prime Bottle and took an RKO from Randy Orton before Logan Paul retained his US title. The video went viral on the internet and gained millions of views.

Something similar happened at the 2025 Royal Rumble when Speed entered the Men’s Rumble and took a Spear from Bron Breakker.

