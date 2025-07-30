AJ Styles to make sure top WWE Superstar doesn’t become a double champion? Chances explored

  • home icon
By Ken
Published Jul 30, 2025 22:23 GMT
AJ Styles could stop a WWE star from becoming a double champion [Credit: WWE.com &amp; WWE on X]
Dominik Mysterio is the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He has held the title since WrestleMania 41. With that being said, Dirty Dom clearly has more gold in mind than just the belt he already has.

It has been revealed that Dominik Mysterio will be challenging for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania. While Dirty Dom may want to become a double champion, AJ Styles could prevent that from ever happening.

The Phenomenal One has been feuding with Dominik Mysterio for a few months now in WWE. The two were supposed to go one-on-one at Night of Champions with the Intercontinental Title on the line, but an injury to Mysterio prevented the bout from ever taking place.

That changed recently, however. Despite ducking AJ Styles and seemingly avoiding seeing WWE professionals, Dirty Dom has been cleared to compete. Now, he will put his belt on the line against the legendary AJ at SummerSlam this weekend.

If AJ Styles manages to defeat Dominik Mysterio, it means that the Intercontinental Title will change hands. As a result, whatever Dirty Dom does or fails to do at Triplemania won't ultimately matter.

If AJ Styles loses at WWE SummerSlam, he has one other way to prevent Dirty Dom from becoming a double champion

Of course, if AJ Styles were to lose at WWE SummerSlam, that'd be bad news for anybody who dislikes Dominik Mysterio. In fact, he doesn't even have to lose. If AJ so much as wins via countout or disqualification, the title still won't change hands.

So, as a true hater, AJ Styles would need to find a different way to prevent Dominik Mysterio from becoming a double champion. Not just for himself, but for the millions of fans who despise the mustached superstar. This could lead to a "phenomenal" appearance at AAA's Triplemania event.

Dirty Dom will be battling Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and Vikingo over the Mega Championship. AJ could shockingly appear and cost Dirty Dom the win. For example, he could hit The Phenomenal Forearm out of nowhere, knocking Mysterio out and making sure that Dominik doesn't win a second championship.

While some would see this as a case of sour grapes or bitterness, it would certainly be a blow to Dominik Mysterio and his goal of becoming a double champion. It could also amp up their rivalry, perhaps leading to a rematch at an upcoming WWE Premium Live Event following both SummerSlam and AAA Triplemania.

