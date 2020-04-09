AJ Styles makes first comment since being 'buried alive" at WrestleMania 36

Styles was buried alive by The Undertaker in a boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

He has now posted his first comments since the match, via his Instagram handle.

AJ Styles

Night 1 of WrestleMania ended with WWE veteran The Undertaker burying AJ Styles alive in a Boneyard match. The cinematic presentation was hailed by the WWE Universe on social media. Days after Styles was 'buried alive' by The Deadman, he has made his first comments via his official Instagram handle.

Fans of The Phenomenal One might be aware that he occasionally posts notifications on his Instagram handle to let fans know that he'll be playing games and giving away free stuff on Mixer, an interactive videogame live streaming platform. Styles posted the now-iconic image of his hand rising from the dirt under which he was buried by The Phenom, and stated that he is alive on Mixer, indicating that he wants the fans to join him, as usual, to play games and interact with him. Check out the post below:

The heated rivalry between The Undertaker and Styles culminated at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match. Despite interference from a bunch of druids, plus Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, The Undertaker managed to score a dominant victory over Styles, ultimately filling the pit he was thrown in with mounds of dirt. The match was shot in a cinematic way, making it look like more of a movie than a traditional wrestling match, and WWE was lauded by fans for trying something different at The Show of Shows.